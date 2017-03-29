WREX Closed Captioning Contact - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

WREX Closed Captioning Contact

WREX Closed Caption Information

WREX offers real-time closed captioning for select newscasts, breaking events and special events.

For immediate concerns about our closed captioning please contact us using one of the following methods. Email preferred.

Email: closedcaption@wrex.com
Phone: 815-335-7832
Fax: 815-335-2055

For non-immediate closed captioning concerns
Name Brady Dreasler
Title Quincy Media, Inc. Director of Engineering
Address P.O. Box 80
Quincy, IL 62306-0909
Email closedcaption@qni.biz
Phone 217-221-3415
FAX 217-223-5019
