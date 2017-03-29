Winnebago County Chief Judge sends letter to County Board calling for funding

For years the Winnebago County court system has seen cuts.

"We can see that we're trending in the wrong direction and we don't want it to continue," says (R) Winnebago County Chief Judge Joe McGraw.

In a letter to Chairman Frank Haney and the board this week McGraw says he's had to layoff 19 probation officers since 2009 and 24 support staff.

Mcgraw says recent decisions by the board to not fund additional positions has led to a boiling point.

"We've come to the point where public safety and access to justice require us to say 'stop. This is as far as we can go,'" McGraw says.

Haney, who is out of town this week, says he'll work with McGraw, but says issuing a letter like the one this week is not the way to do it.

"Having a press conference, issuing a press statement, making statements about what you will do if you don't get something, it doesn't make us have more money," Haney says.

Haney says he agrees with some of McGraw's concerns but says money is tight, and tough decisions have to be made.

"There's things that you want to do in your household budget that you can't do, because you don't have the money for it at the time," Haney says.

Republican board member Gary Jury and Democratic board member Joe Hoffman say if the county could afford to give the money to McGraw they would give it, but they say that would likely require raising taxes.

"My neighbors don't want me to raise their taxes," says Jury.

"If he wants to raise taxes then he needs to get on TV and tell everybody he wants to raise taxes," Hoffman says.

McGraw says that decision is up to the county.

What he knows is the board must fund the courts because they're required to.

"At some point in time the county board has to recognize that the court is an independent branch of government that must be funded," McGraw says.

Mcgraw's set a time clock of 30 days for the board to agree with him.

If they don't fund what he says is needed, he'll issue a court order requiring the board to do it.

The board will meet Monday in closed session to discuss McGraw's letter.

Hoffman and Jury say they don't plan to change their mind on funding for the court.

---

In a letter sent to Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney, the Winnebago County Board and County Treasurer Susan Goral, 17th Judicial Circuit Court Chief Judge Joseph McGraw says the county has not provided the courts with a proper amount of funding and that he plans on filing an order to get that funding.

In the letter, McGraw says the county "has not satisfied its constitutional obligation to provide adequate resources to ensure the proper operation of the court system."

Judge McGraw claims his findings show the county has attempted to impose restrictions on the court's personnel decisions; that the county has withdrew funding from the court as a way to interfere with personnel decisions; that the county has rejected a budget amendment that would allow the courts to comply with a recent Illinois Supreme Court mandate; and that the county has refused to fund the hiring of a new bailiff, a position that is necessary because of a new judgeship.

Judge McGraw says Winnebago County Courts have been struggling with funding for years and that filing this order is a "last resort." He says the court will delay filing the formal order until May 1.

In response, Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney released this statement:

Winnebago County is in the midst of a budget crisis. We don’t have eight budgets – we have ONE budget, and we have to work together. All topics contained in the Chief Judge’s letter will be further addressed in more detail in the Chairman’s letter of response. We can not press conference or litigate our way out of this. That serves only as a distraction to the real work ahead. We have a structural budget challenge, not merely a cash flow problem. The former is more difficult to solve (manage) and, truth be told, will take a few years versus a few months. I remain committed to working with all elected officials to find budget solutions that are sustainable.

Winnebago County State's Attorney Joe Bruscato released a statement Wednesday saying that his office has received the letter and that his office is "working closely with other county officials to appropriately address the concerns of the Chief Judge.”

