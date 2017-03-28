Rockford Police build relationships with community through new police station

This year the Rockford Police Department opened two new stations. Rockford Police Community Services Officer Charles Keen says the new District Two police station is a game changer.

"Having the gym is definitely a benefit. To bring them into our own police station is a pretty cool thing."

Tuesday night officers invited kids from Rock House kids to come play in the station's gym.

"They get to come hang out with us, see the police cars, they get to know that everybody behind the uniform is not just a uniform. Someone who will talk to them, play games with them. "

Rock House kids says the new Turner School Station is a blessing, making officers their new next door neighbors.

"Rock House has been here for 18 years and this is the first time we've had an opportunity to have a relationship with the police department," says Rock House Kids founder Dola Gregory.

Gregory says having a police department in the neighborhood transforms the way kids see police officers.

"They've been stopping in, saying hi, and the kids are starting to know the officers names because of friendship, and that's a real good start."

The Rockford Police Department says it hopes to have monthly events like this for Rock House Kids. It's also working to schedule open gym nights for kids throughout the summer.