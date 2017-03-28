Jersey Mike's hosts 7th Day of Giving - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Jersey Mike's hosts 7th Day of Giving

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Wednesday kicks off the seventh annual day of giving by Jersey Mike's.

The sandwich chain is giving 100 percent of proceeds from the Rockford and Machesney Park locations toward the Literacy Council.
Last year  the nationwide initiative raised more than $4-million for local charities.

Jersey Mike's locations in our area are on E. State Sr. in Rockford and West Lane Rd. in Machesney Park.

