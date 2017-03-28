Jersey Mike's hosts 7th Day of Giving

Wednesday kicks off the seventh annual day of giving by Jersey Mike's.
The sandwich chain is giving 100 percent of proceeds from the Rockford and Machesney Park locations toward the Literacy Council.
Last year the nationwide initiative raised more than $4-million for local charities.
Jersey Mike's locations in our area are on E. State Sr. in Rockford and West Lane Rd. in Machesney Park.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.