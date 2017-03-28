RVC raising tuition this fall 15 percent

Tuition is going up this fall at Rock Valley College.

The RVC Board of Trustees decided to raise tuition by 15 percent.

"Unfortunately, this is the largest increase we've ever had since I've been here," said board chairman Patrick Murphy.

The increase will bring each credit hour up from $100 to $115. Murphy says because of the state budget impasse, the college needs to make difficult decisions in order to make up for the lack of funding.

"Right now what we need to do is find out a way to help get more subsidy dollars. We could bring more students in. Right now that tuition is a $15 increase which, I am against a tuition increase any chance I get. But right now I don't think we're in a position to do that. It's a necessary evil," said Murphy.

Even with the increase, the school is still looking at about a $1 million shortfall in its budget.