Rockford Fire Explorer Post for students Wednesday

Rockford Firefighters are reaching out to high school and college students who may want a career on the force.

Wednesday the department's hosting a Rockford Fire Explorer Post.

Rockford students between 16 and 20 are welcome.

Firefighters will teach you first aid, CPR, fire attack and more.

It's at the Rockford Fire Training Academy on 3329 West State Street and runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you're interested, you can send an email to John.mcgee@rockfordil.gov or call 779-500-6538