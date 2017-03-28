Janesville Police officers join kids during street hockey game

A game of street hockey could've easily been shut down by Janesville Police. The kids were in the road. Someone called in concerned. But instead, the officers joined in and taught the kids a lesson a different way.



Police were called to South Main street and Oakland Avenue and found the kids playing in the street.



So Officer Wiley, Mussey and Sgt. Holford secured the perimeter and played hockey with the kids for half an hour.



The officers then spoke with the kids about places kids can play hockey safer in the future.



According to the Janesville Police Department's Facebook page, "JPD encourages our officers to connect with kids and citizens alike as a means of increasing community trust and cooperation. Way to go officers!"