DIGGING DEEPER: Pros and cons of adding city manager in Rockford

For years Rockford has known one form of government.

"The mayor typically generates a budget. The mayor has actual political power," says Rockford University Associate Professor Bob Evans.

It's called a mayoral system.

But could it be headed out the door?

In February, Freeport voted to change to a Council-Manager system essentially making the mayor part- time, and replacing him with a certified city manager.

In Rockford, there's been talk to take similar action.

"In Illinois, many of the suburbs, the so-called bedroom communities around Chicago, which are homogeneous cities, many of those have the council-manager form," Evans says.

Evans says it fits best in those spots because there are fewer political issues.

But in more diverse cities Evans said a mayoral system is more effective because residents want a leader that can mend differences.

"The goal is to bring the diverse parts of the city together, and get them to work together to solve a poverty problem, or a crime problem," Evans says.

On Election Day, voters decide whether the mayor was effective.

But in a council-manager system there's a little more gray area.

City managers aren't elected. Instead of reporting to voters, managers are hired and fired by city aldermen.

"You'll typically see six months to a year of severance pay for a city manager because an election can come around, and a city council can say 'well we want to go in a different direction,'" says Joliet City Manager Jim Hock.

While demoting a full-time mayor down to part-time may sound like a savings, Evans says not so fast.

"These are very well trained people. They can command a high salary and there is competition for their services," Evans says.

City managers are often paid more than mayors, but if you eliminate the city administrator, who's hired to work with the mayor in that system, the cost could balance out.

Freeport is in the process of hiring a city manager.

Rockford voters would have to approve a change to a council-manager system before any change occurred.

Rockford mayoral candidate Rudy Valdez supports moving to a city manager system. Tom McNamara, Ronnie Manns and Brian Leggero don't support it.