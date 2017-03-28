Sheriff's office investigates Boone County armed robbery

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who robbed a Poplar Grove liquor store over the weekend.

The sheriff's office says on Saturday around 9:10 p.m. a man walked into the Countryside Liquors on Route 76 armed with a handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Deputies say the suspect then ran away from the store. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall, with a medium build. The suspect was wearing a sandy blonde wig, sunglasses, white baseball hat and wore a hospital mask over part of his face.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, 815-544-2144, or Crime Stoppers, 815-547-7867.