Election 2017 area ballots

Election Day in Illinois is just one week away and ballots across the Stateline-area are packed with races.

In the five counties primarily covered by WREX-TV - Winnebago, Boone, Stephenson, Ogle and Lee - there are a total of 156 contested races on those ballots.

While many of the races are small, this is a very large municipal election with a number of important races that you may not know about.

To help voters prepare for Election Day, we have posted every single race in your home county below. Just click on your county to see what races will be on your ballot.

