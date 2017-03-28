Freeport Police search for missing man

Freeport Police are searching for a man they say has been missing since early February.

Police say Brenden Walz, 47, is 5'6" tall, about 170 pounds with grayish brown hair and blue eyes.

Walz's family told police that he moved out of his apartment in Freeport on February 3 and they have not had contact with him since.

His family says he suffers from mental health disorders. He may be hitchhiking back to Freeport from Indiana.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brenden Walz is asked to contact the Freeport Police Department immediately at 815-235-8222, or call 911.