Silver Alert issued for missing Wisconsin man

DELAVAN, Wis. (WREX) -- A statewide Silver Alert has been issued in Wisconsin for a missing 81-year-old Walworth County man.

Vito Episcopo was last seen Monday evening around 5:30 p.m. in Delavan, driving a white 2015 Ford Escape with Wisconsin plates of 116-MWW.

Episcopo stands 5'10" and weighs about 240 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown, unkempt hair. He also wears eyeglasses.

Episcopo does have a medical condition which he needs medication for survival. This medication is not with him.

He does have family in Darien, Illinois and he is known to frequent Midway Airport.

Anyone with information should contact Delavan Police at 262-728-6311.