Rockford Police: Suspects attempted to rob teens of their shoes

Rockford Police have arrested two people for allegedly trying to steal shoes from two teenagers.

Police say Devonte Ervin, 20, of Rockford, has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, defacing the identification marks on a firearm, no FOID card and resisting/obstructing police, and Martwane Gary, 22, of Rockford, has been charged with resisting/obstructing police.

Police say officers were called out to the 2500 block of Charles Street around 4:30 p.m. Friday on a report of an attempted armed robbery incident.

Officers spoke with two teens, a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, who said they are walking in the area when the two suspects came up to them and demanded their shoes. They say one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

The two teens ran away from the suspects and were not injured.

Police searched the area and found Ervin and Gary. The pair were arrested after a short police chase. Police say they found a handgun during the arrest.