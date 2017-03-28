Rockford man charged with breaking into vehicle - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford man charged with breaking into vehicle

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police have arrested a man they say officers found breaking into a vehicle over the weekend. 

Michael Roberts, 26, of Rockford, has been charged with burglary to vehicle, attempted auto theft and criminal damage to vehicle. 

Police say officers were called out to the 3300 block of Spring Creek Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on a report of a vehicle break-in. 

Police say they found Roberts inside the vehicle and arrested him without incident. They say the front driver's side window had been broken out. 

Roberts is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail. 

