Boy donates Nintendo Wii to Wis. police department grieving fallen officer

WAUSAU (WREX) -- A young boy in Wausau is helping officers in that area cope with the loss of their colleague.



Brady Duke, 7, donated his Nintendo Wii to the Wausau Police Department. He also gave them a Thank You letter.

Everest Metro Police Officer Jason Weiland was one of four people killed during a shooting rampage in north Central Wisconsin last week. Nengmy Vang, 45, is accused of launching the rampage that killed Weiland along with his wife's divorce attorney and two people at a bank. Police say he was injured in a standoff with police.

Deputy Chief Ben Bliven says, "Brady made a special impact here. We are really grateful for him."



Brady says, "They had a police brother that died. I just wanted to make them happy."



Brady is invited to play with the officers. The Nintendo Wii is set up at the police department.