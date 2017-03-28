UPDATE: Two people dead after Rockford apartment fire

UPDATE: Authorities say a second person has died as a result of this fire.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says a 47-year-old man and a 60-year-old died in the fire. Their names are being withheld pending notification of family.

The 47-year-old vicitm was pronounced dead at SwedishAmerican Hospital at 1:11 a.m. Tuesday. The 60-year-old victim was pronounced dead at 4:49 a.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony Hospital.

The preliminary cause of death for the 60-year-old victim is listed as thermal injuries due to the fire. The cause of the other victim's death is pending further studies.

One person is dead and another is facing life-threatening injuries after an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.

The Rockford Fire Department responded to 719 Buckbee Street around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday for a four unit apartment building that was on fire.

Two men were rescued from the building and taken to a local hospital. One of those men died from his injuries, and the other is facing life-threatening injuries. Authorities say he is in serious condition.

The fire department says the fire was contained to one apartment and they were able to put it out within 15 minutes of arriving at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but firefighters say it appears the fire was accidental.

The Red Cross is now helping eight people who were living in the building.