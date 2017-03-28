Vote on Amerock Hotel Project laid over until April 10th

Monday night Rockford aldermen laid over a vote on the Amerock Hotel Project for a second time. The next vote is scheduled for April 10th.

Second Ward Alderman Jamie Getchius made the motion. He says the goal is to give both aldermen and Gorman & Company time to review the ten amendments that were introduced last week.

"They're realizing it is a big deal, it does have a big impact for the city of Rockford," says Getchius. "And we're making sure we have it right. So on April 10th we should be ready to come to a vote."

But not all aldermen are sold on the project.

"I would like to see more changes coming forward," says Fourth Ward Alderman Kevin Frost. "I think if we're going to reach a deal I think it would be good to get back to the negotiating table to see if we can work out a better deal."

The item can only sit on the council floor for 90 days. Getchius says the project would need to be approved by April 30th in order for key pieces of funding to move forward for Gorman & Company.