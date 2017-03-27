RVC considers tuition hike - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

RVC considers tuition hike

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Tuition could go up at Rock Valley College.

Tuesday night, the college's board of trustees will vote on a recommendation to increase tuition for the fall of 2017.

This move comes after the board voted to layoff staff for that semester. That decision was met by a "no confidence vote" from RVC faculty.
The meeting over tuition is at 6:00 p.m. in the performing arts room of the educational resource center.

