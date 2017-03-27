RPS 205 will not expand concussion detecting helmets next season

Treating concussions has changed over the years.

"When we were kids [and] we got our bell rung... we were out for like two seconds and were brought right back out there," said East High School Athletic Director Gary Griffin.

Today, coaches are trained how to spot concussions and student-athletes must leave a game if they get one.

The problem is determining when a student gets a concussion.

This school year RPS 205 added equipment to try and change that. It's called Insite technology.

As part of a pilot program with Riddell, a dozen players on each RPS high school football team, wore special helmets. Each is equipped with five sensors to track potential concussions.

"Even if we may not see evidence of staggering or disorientation, or confusion, this sensor may go off to tell us there's an issue," said RPS 205 Athletic Director Mat Parker.

Parker said the helmets detected three concussions but it didn't provide any new information.

"It wasn't revealing something that we didn't see with our eyes, so those players were taken out regardless of the sensor going off," Parker said.

It's why Parker said the school district won't expand the pilot program this coming season.

Instead it will wait on new technology that Riddell is working on to prevent concussions.

But coaches said technology is only one piece.

"It's coaching everyday to teach the kids how to tackle properly," Griffin said.

"It's important to share and to educate not only student athletes but parents as well, what the signs and symptoms are," Parker said.

They're steps coaches believe will not only keep students safe but also educate them on what to do if they get on the bad end of a hard hit.

Rps 205 said if the district added the Insite technology to every high school football helmet it would cost $20,000.