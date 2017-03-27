STEM camps available this summer in DeKalb, Oregon

If your child wants to explore more about science or math this summer, there are some special camps in our area just for them.

They're called NIU STEM Outreach camps for the young innovators and inventors.

Campers grades 2-12 get to roll up their sleeves, learn problem-solving skills and make friends -- all while picking up tools for success in the high demand fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

STEM Camps are offered from June through August at NIU's main campus in DeKalb and the picturesque Lorado Taft field campus in Oregon, Illinois.

Online registration has already begun, so don't wait too long to browse the schedule and reserve a spot in your top choice. Early bird discounts are available through April 15.

For a full schedule, Click Here.