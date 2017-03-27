Rockford man wanted for allegedly helping murder suspect run from police

Rockford Police are searching for a man they say helped a murder suspect flee from officers last week.

Police are searching for Bennie Griffith, 21, of Rockford. He is wanted for aggravated fleeing to elude and aggravated assault to a police officer.

Police say on Friday officers saw a silver car driving near the intersection of South Main Street and Loomis Avenue around noon. Officers say the front seat passenger was 15-year-old Coley Carwell, who is wanted for the November 2016 murder of Rockford teen Jamario Crawford.

When detectives tried to stop the car, they say the driver, Griffith, took off. Police chased the car and they say Griffith nearly crashed into a squad car during the chase.

Police lost track of the car near Charles and 23rd. Police found the vehicle around 4 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Rudeen Close.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Griffith or Carwell is asked to contact the Rockford Police Investigations Bureau, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.

Police say that due to Coley Carwell’s age, no picture will be released.