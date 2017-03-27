Gas prices in Rockford dip again

Gas prices around Rockford have dropped over the past week, continuing a trend over the past few weeks.

Gas prices in Rockford have fallen 2.4 cents over the past week. The average price per gallon is now $2.21.

Nationally, gas prices are down 0.9 cents per gallon, now averaging $2.28.

The average price of gas in Rockford has gone down or remanded flat each week over the past month.

Gas prices in Rockford were 20.5 cents per gallon higher than the same day last year and 0.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

Areas near Rockford and their current gas prices: Milwaukee, $2.21 per gallon up 0.8 cents from last week; Madison, $2.17 per gallon, down 1.5 cents from last week; Chicago; $2.43 per gallon, down 3.8 cents from last week.

Information from www.gasbuddy.com