One Bear, one Packer arrested after incident in Iowa bar

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (WREX) - Two NFL players, one Packer and one Bear, were taken to jail after a fight broke out on College Hill in Cedar Falls, Iowa over the weekend.

According to the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, Deiondre' Hall and Makinton Dorleant were arrested Saturday night in Cedar Falls.

Hall was cited for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and interference. Dorleant was cited for interference.

Dorleant is a cornerback for the Green Bay Packers and Hall is a cornerback for the Chicago Bears. Both men played their college football at the University of Northern Iowa, in Cedar Falls.

Witnesses say the incident happened at Sharky's in Cedar Falls later Saturday night.

According to Cedar Falls Police, officers were responding to a call in the area when they noticed a bouncer at Sharky's trying to remove people because of a fight inside.

The bouncer tells police he was assaulted, and Cedar Falls Police say they will review surveillance video to see who hit the bouncer. They say an assault charge is likely pending.

According to Cedar Falls Police, a large crowd started recording the incident and got aggressive.

One Cedar Falls police officer was hit in the back of the head with a beer bottle. He is expected to be all right.

Aftermath video shows a rowdy crowd and Cedar Falls police working to dissolve the situation safely.

Cedar Falls police say they had to use a Taser on Hall because he was not cooperating when they were trying to arrest him.

Hall is headed into his second year with the Bears after being drafted in the 4th round in 2016. He appeared in eight games for Chicago last season and recorded one interception.

Dorleant is headed into his second year with the Packers. He played in four games for Green Bay in 2016.