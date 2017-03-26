Protesters want Kinzinger to hold townhall

Dozens of protesters gathered outside Giovanni's Restaurant in Rockford on Saturday to try and get a message to Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger.

"People want to speak to him and people want to tell him their views on subjects, especially healthcare," said Frank Perrecone.

Protesters say they want Kinzinger to hold a townhall, where they can have their voices heard.

When asked about sitting down with the protesters, Kinzinger told 13 News he's not going to if it becomes a shouting match.

"That's not what a townhall is about, it's about having a respectful conversation, it's about listening to people and obviously that's not the intention at this point," said the congressman.

The event Kinzinger attended Saturday night was the Lincoln Dinner, an annual fundraiser held by the Winnebago Co. Republican Central Committee.