Rockford church spreads message of tolerance with new program

Building a community of faith... that's the goal of 'Neighbors of Faith, a new project over at Zion Lutheran Church.

"In this time where people are seeing differences as a problem to hate and to be turning our backs on other people, I think we need to open up and to be able to support each other and make this a safe community by understanding each other," said Intern Pastor Julie

Over the last few months, the Zion Lutheran congregation has invited leaders of several faiths to speak and worship with them.

Sunday morning, the congregation sat down with Baba Ji, the leader of Rockford's Sikh Temple.

For Baba Ji and Zion Lutheran, it's not just learning about different religions, it's about forming relationships throughout the community..

"Understand the teachings, understand the traditions, customs of another religion and live like a family," said Baba Ji.

Zion Lutheran will also visit the temple that trip is scheduled for this Thursday.

