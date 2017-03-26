Man who escapes hospital arrested by Rockford Police

A man is in custody after police say he ran from officers, crashed his car and then escaped from a hospital with the help of friends.

Rockford Police say 25-year-old Domonique Walker ran from police Friday night before crashing his vehicle into the guard rail at 6th st. and 23rd Ave. Walker was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Police later learned that Walker was wanted for a parole violation by the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections.

Walker wasn't guarded by police at the hospital because of the severity of his condition. However, later that night, police say 21-year-old LaRog Meadows and 27-year-old Jasmine Robinson carried Walker out of the hospital and helped him escape.

Police later found Meadows and Robinson at the 700 block of Sanford St. and Walker at the 1000 block of Woodlawn Ave. They were all taken into custody.