Injured police dogs in Champaign to get ambulance rides

Police dogs hurt on the job in the Champaign area will soon be able to get an ambulance ride to a hospital along with emergency care on the way there.

Arrow Ambulance and the University of Illinois are teaming up to provide the ambulance ride to the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

Dr. Michael Smith, medical director of Carle Regional EMS and Arrow Ambulance, says University of Illinois veterinarian will train Arrow Ambulance crew members in the basics of dog emergency medical response next month. Arrow Ambulance will then offer care and transport of dogs for free.

Chief Deputy Allen Jones at the Champaign County Sheriff's office says police dogs in the area are probably injured about as often as police officers.