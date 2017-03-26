Pizza restaurant robbed in Rockford

Rockford Police say Marcos Pizza was robbed by two men Saturday night.

Police say around 8:40 p.m. Saturday two black men entered the restaurant at the 2700 block of Charles St. with a gun and demanded money. The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount from the register.

No one was injured.

The suspects are described as thin black men wearing black jackets, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.