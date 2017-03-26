Dog shot by police officer during arrest in Rockford

A dog is injured after being shot by a police officer during the arrest of a suspect.

Rockford Police say around 1:00 p.m. Sunday officers attempted to stop a 22-year-old woman who ran from police when she was pulled over. As police were taking the suspect into custody near 200 Alliance Ave. a large dog attempted to attack an officer, according to police.

Police say the officer shot the animal in defense. The dog was taken to a animal clinic and is expected to survive.

The suspect was taken into custody by police and charged with a range of charges.