VanVleet, Raptors Clinch Playoff Spot

The Toronto Raptors took a chance on Fred VanVleet after the NBA Draft, signing the Rockford native as an undrafted free agent. The Auburn and Wichita State graduate has rewarded his franchise for their faith, and now the Raptors are headed back to the NBA Playoffs.

Toronto qualified for the postseason for the fourth straight season on Saturday, defeating the Mavericks in Dallas, 94-86. Serge Ibaka and DeMar DeRozan each scored 18 points for the Raptors.

VanVleet has played in 10 games in the month of March, scoring in seven of those appearances.