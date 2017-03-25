Griffins blank IceHogs, sweep weekend series

The Grand Rapids Griffins shut out the Rockford IceHogs at the BMO Harris Bank Center, winning 4-0 in a Friday-Saturday weekend sweep of the Central Division home-and-home two-game set.

A physical game featured Dylan McIlrath boarding Vince Hinostroza in the first period, prompting Erik Gustafsson to toss his gloves to protect his teammate. PC Labrie and McIlrath chirped throughout the second period, fighting in the middle frame, the last penalties of the night after a flurry of activity.

Jeff Glass made 17 saves for Rockford, while Eddie Pasquale pushed aside all 37 IceHogs shots.

The IceHogs have nine games remaining in the regular season, four at home and five on the road. They're in Iowa on Tuesday before a two-game weekend series at home next Friday and Saturday against Texas and Grand Rapids. April 1st features the jersey auction.

While the Hogs are in last place in the Central Division, their NHL counterparts in Chicago have wrapped up a playoff spot, with their sights set on the Western Conference's top seed and a division title. That means the Blackhawks will have some "Black Aces" up their sleeve for the postseason, triggering a few call-ups in the near future. The IceHogs will miss the Calder Cup Playoffs, but still have plenty to play for in the weeks ahead.