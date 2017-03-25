Residents react to failed healthcare plan repeal

Dozens of people shared their thoughts on health care with Democratic Congresswoman Cheri Bustos on Saturday, many breathing a sigh of relief after Republicans failed to repeal the Affordable Care Act on Friday.

But the question many of those people are asking now... is what happens next?

"What do you see that congress is going to be able to do?"

Dozens of people hailed the lack of a vote as a victory for healthcare, but many also agree that the work isn't done.

Speakers at the town hall shared stories of how the ACA has saved them money during medical hardships, like Alisha Levine, whose son was diagnosed with cancer when he was just 6 years old.

But Levine, like many others, also says there are still things that need to be fixed with the existing healthcare plan, such as rising premiums and a lack of competition.

"It's not perfect, but the benefits and guarantees it provides to my son, and millions of other people, including dozens of families in this area we know who have children with cancer far out weigh the negative," said Levine.

Congresswoman Bustos says yesterday's no vote is a big win for constituents in her district.

We spoke with republican congressman Adam Kinzinger on Friday who expressed disappointment, tweeting, "the house freedom caucus just single-handedly saved #obamacare."

