Hundreds of families attend Rockford MELTFEST

Hundreds of families in Rockford braved the rain on Saturday to take part in the fourth annual MELTFEST.

Families got to enjoy free ice skating, listen to music performances and do arts and crafts.

The goal of the event is to celebrate the melting away of winter and the melting together of the community.

"So many different kids and so many activities. What a great way to spend your birthday. Things that you might not be able to do like going ice skating. Just trying all the different things down here in Rockford was a really cool experience," said attendee Sara Wollin.

Organizers said this year's event was significantly larger than last year. The event also included a 5-k or group bike ride.