Health department collects thousands of tires

It was an unusual sight outside the Rock River Reclamation District this morning as people got rid of thousands of tires and it was all for a good cause.



The Winnebago County Health Dept. filled three semi-trucks on Saturday with 3,0000 tires for the annual drive.

It's part of an effort to stop the spread of West Nile Virus.

According to health officials, tires sitting outside often collect rainwater, which can create a perfect breeding ground for mosquitos as temperatures heat up.

"By removing these junk tires that are stored outside and stored inappropriately, we're not only cleaning up the environment in general, but we're reducing the places where mosquitos can breed," said Environment Health Supervisor Ryan Kerch.

While there hasn't been any human cases of the virus in the area for three years, the health department says it has detected West Nile Virus in birds and mosquitos.