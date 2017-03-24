Ovarian cancer survivor turns struggle into hope for others

An ovarian cancer survivor is taking what she learned during her battle, and helping others cope.
Lorna Carlson is a stage 3 ovarian cancer survivor. She was diagnosed back in 2006 and once she went into remission, wanted to give back.
She began a group called the Rockford Area Ovarian Cancer Support Group.
It meets the second Saturday of the month at 9 a.m. at Meg's on Perryville Road.
Carlson says it's more than just a place to talk.
"We've become friends but we talk a lot about treatment and coping with cancer and leading our lives after cancer treatment," said Carlson.
There's a free film event Saturday at SwedishAmerican Hospital sharing more about ovarian cancer survivors. It starts at 1 p.m.
