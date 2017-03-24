Spring break events for Rockford students next week

Rockford students are officially on spring break and if you're looking to keep them busy, you have some options.

The Strong Neighborhood Houses are welcoming students Wednesday, Thursday and Friday during spring break for its Schools Out Program. Activities run for students from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at a different house.

Wed., March 29 - 908 8th Avenue Strong Neighborhoods House

Thurs., March 30 - 1233 Revell Avenue Strong Neighborhoods House

Fri., March 31 - 312 Irving Avenue Strong Neighborhoods House

The Discovery Center will lead an art activity and there will be pizza and entertainment.