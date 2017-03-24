RACVB honored with two top destination marketing awards

Rockford has two new awards to brag about.

The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau wont "Best Tourism Marketing" and "Best Branding Initiative at the Illinois Governor's Conference on Travel and Tourism. It got the tourism marketing award for several campaigns, including highlighting Cheap Trick's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Recognition was also given for "Best Branding Initiative" featuring the Bring Your Game 2 Rockford (#BYG2RKFD) sports tourism brand and RACVB sports tourism ambassador Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors

These awards are two of the top destination marketing awards in the state.