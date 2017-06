Rock Valley College's softball team has started its run at an unprecedented four-peat with a 20-2 start out of the 2017 gate.

RVC posted back-to-back 8-0 victories in Friday's home-opening contests against Sauk Valley as the Lady Golden Eagles combined a hot offense with shutdown pitching to earn wins #19 and #20 in the early part of the campaign.

Rock Valley has won the last three NJCAA Division III national championships.