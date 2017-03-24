Stillman Valley tops Boylan in non-conference baseball - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Stillman Valley tops Boylan in non-conference baseball

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Stillman Valley baseball advanced to the 2-A sectional final last year, losing to eventual state bronze medalist Lutheran. This year's crop of Cardinals hope to make a bigger push this year, and passed an early season test on Friday.

Andrew Wilhite, known for dominating opposing batters with left and right-handed pitching, tossed five-plus shutout innings against Boylan on the road as Stillman Valley picked up a 7-0 victory over the Titans in a NIC-10 vs Big Northern clash on the diamond.

Wilhite helped himself out at the plate, scoring two runs, and driving in another with a standup RBI triple for Stillman Valley.

