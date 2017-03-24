New restaurant opens on Rockford's west side

Rockford's west side is now home to a new restaurant.

Kell'z Restaurant and Pub just opened in February at 3605 Auburn St. and is welcoming families to sit down for a bite to eat.

Kell'z is open all day from breakfast until dinner, and if you're a big fan of some bacon and eggs in the evening, they have all day breakfast.

Kell'z owner says the restaurant is more than just something the community needed.

"I also wanted to show them that they deserve everything that every other side of town has they deserve it, and that's why i brought Kell'z Restaurant and Pub to them," said owner Kelly Quinby.

Kell'z is looking forward to some fun events soon. They'll even have the Easter bunny make an appearance on Easter.