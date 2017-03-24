Ice House takes next step towards expansion

More skaters than ever are lacing up and hitting the ice in downtown Rockford.

"All of our programs right now are full, we keep trying to fit them in, make more spots for people, but our last two league sessions have the been the biggest we've ever had," said Hockey Director Don Walker.

In 2016, the park district offered lessons to nearly 5,000 additional skaters, many at the Riverview Ice House on Madison Street

"It's just crazy, both rinks are packed, parking lots are packed, people are walking down Madison just trying to get to the facility," said Walker.

To accommodate those kinds of numbers, the Ice House says it needs to expand.

The Rockford Park District proposed the idea back in 2015, but now says it's ready to move forward with the first step of the process, a feasibility study.

"They're going to look at the facility and we're anticipating that at the end of the year, our report that it's going to say yes, you have the demand to expand your ice sheets," said Rockford Park District's assistant executive director Jay Sandine.

That expansion could mean a new location such as moving the Ice House south near the UW Sports Factory.

But first, officials say more pressing is getting updates done, including like a new refrigeration system and larger locker rooms.

"We need to invest in our current ice facilities, the Riverview Ice House as it sits right now is 40 years old, that's very old in ice rink terms," said Sandine.

Whether it's updates or an expansion, one guarantee is the Riverview Ice House will continue to be a destination for skaters in Rockford.

According to the park district that feasibility study will take six to eight months to complete.

After that, officials say a construction timeline will depend on how fast they can raise the money.

