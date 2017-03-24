MELTFEST returns to downtown Rockford this weekend

Winter melted away Friday with those 70 degree temperatures. Saturday it's time to celebrate!



MELFEST is back for the 4th year.



It's a family-friendly festival centered around the Prairie Street Brewhouse property.



There's also free ice skating at Riverview Ice House, trolley rides and live music. Not to mention the magic, juggling and other shows for the kiddos.



"I love Rockford," said Brian Huels, one of the organizers of the event. "I think it's a great city, and I think each of us can make a difference and it's been great to see this event grow over the years and make just a small difference that's really the goal behind it."



There's also a 5k run in Saturday morning that will tie up several downtown roads starting at 8 a.m.



For more information about MELTFEST, click here.