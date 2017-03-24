Yard waste pickup to begin soon around the Stateline

With the change of the seasons, yard waste pick up is starting again in some areas.

Residents of Machesney Park and Loves Park will have their first pickup next Friday, March 31.

In South Beloit, Rockton, and provided areas in Winnebago County, yard waste pickups will start next week. Residents who want their yard waste picked up must put it in compostable paper bags or in garbage cans marked with an X that is visible from the street.

Yard waste pickup in Rockford began March 13.