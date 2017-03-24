Christian development group ready to rehab another Midtown building

The revitalization of Rockford's Midtown District continues this year with some big projects on tap.

Zion Development is getting ready to rehab a storefront to make way for a future business. It's at the corner of 7th Street and 5th Avenue.



Zion, a nonprofit Christian community development organization, owns the building. The upstairs apartments are rented out, but the bottom floor has been vacant for a decade.

"Most people expect this to be the next up and coming area of the city, so the investors are coming in early," said Bob Campbell, Zion's executive director. "For us it's been a great opportunity to see the fruit of our labor for the last 30 years finally attract the kind of investment we wanted to see from the private market."

Zion Development is also a partner in the development of the Keith Creek Greenway.



The idea is to create a path from the Rock River to the Aldeen dam. Keith Creek runs through Midtown.



