State announces job website hacked, personal information accessed

A hacker was able to steal the sensitive information of 1.4 million people in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

America's Job Link, a multi-state web-based system that links job seekers with employers, was hacked in February.

The Kansas-based company says the hacker filled out a fake application, then broke into their system to view the names, social security numbers and dates of births of job seekers in ten states, including Illinois.

The company says they have removed the threat to its system, but the scope of how much information is still be assessed.

Officials from IDES and the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology say they are working to identify and notify those impacted by this data breach.

The State of Illinois says investigations are currently underway on the full impact of this incident. Illinois JobLink users can contact the AJLA application help desk at 844-469-3939 for more information on possible exposure and suggested security steps.

Other states involved, like Deleware, report the incident put 200,000 of its residents at risk

In a statement, the Illinois Department of Employment Security wrote: