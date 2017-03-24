Highland Community College announces 9 percent tuition increase

Highland Community College has announced an increase to its tuition for the upcoming fall semester.

The Highland Board of Trustees approved a $12 per credit hour tuition hike earlier this week. The college says the increase is a direct result of the state budget stalemate, which they say has cost the school more than $1 million in state funding.

The $12 bump equals a more than nine percent increase in tuition for students next semester.

The measure comes about two weeks before voters in Stephenson and Jo Davies counties, along with parts of Ogle and Carroll counties, will be selecting three new trustees to the board of trustees.

There are two incumbents on this list: Douglas Block, who is the current board chairman, and Dr. Steven Jennings. Penny Groezinger and Joe Kanosky are the other two candidates vying for a spot on the board.