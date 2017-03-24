Bears sign Mark Sanchez

The Chicago Bears signed quarterback Mark Sanchez to a one-year contract.

Sanchez has started 72-of-77 career contests in eight seasons with the New York Jets (2009-13), Philadelphia Eagles (2014-15) and Dallas Cowboys (2016). He also spent the 2016 preseason with the Denver Broncos. Sanchez has completed 1,295 passes on 2,285 attempts for 15,219 yards and 86 touchdowns. He also owns 449 yards on 169 rush attempts. Sanchez missed the entire 2013 season due to a shoulder injury.

Last season with the Cowboys, Sanchez saw action in two contests throwing for 93 yards passing on 10-of-18 attempts.

Sanchez has started all six postseason contests in which he appeared, completing 95-of-157 passes for 1,155 yards and nine touchdowns. He also posted nine yards on 11 rush attempts. His nine touchdown passes rank 1st in Jets postseason history, while his 1,155 passing yards rank 2nd

The USC alum originally entered the NFL with the New York Jets as a 1st round selection (5th overall) in the 2009 NFL Draft.