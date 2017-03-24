Motorcycle driver injured after accident at State and Alpine

Part of Alpine was closed for a few hours after a motorcycle crash in Rockford Friday.

Authorities were asking drivers avoid the area of East State Street and Alpine Road late Friday morning as the investigated the accident.

Rockford Police say the driver of a motorcycle slide into side of two cars. They say his breaks locked up and he lost control of the bike.

Police say the driver was not wearing helmet. There was no serious damage to cars.

Police say they tend to see an uptick in crashes like this as the weather warms up.

"A lot of the motorcycles, they start getting out and they start having problems with handling and issues with pavement and things like that," says Sgt. Ben Boeke with the traffic investigations unit of the Rockford Police. "People have been off the bikes for several months, so they're a little rusty with it and sometimes they're not exactly up to speed with their skills."

Crews on the scene say the motorcycle driver was taken to hospital with head injuries and is in critical condition. The crash is still under investigation.