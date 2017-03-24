Wisconsin police mourn the loss of fallen officer with black band over badge

MADISON, Wis. (WREX) --- Police officers across the State of Wisconsin are mourning his loss of officer Jason Weiland.

“There's always a feeling of sadness,” said Lt. Kelly Donahue of the Madison Police Department.

Weiland was shot and killed as he approached an apartment complex in Weston, about 140 miles north of Madison.

Law enforcement are wearing a black band across the badge to honor their fallen brother. But for Donahue, the band means an officer was doing their job and paid the ultimate price.

“I think anything this happens, regardless of where it is in the nation, it reminds all of us of the dangers of our job,” Donahue said.

“It's a reminder to us. But it's also a reminder to everybody that we're suffering.”

Donahue said the Madison Police Department will also send an honor guard to the funeral service.

“Officers generally come from all across the country to honor a fallen brother or sister,” Donahue said.

Governor Walker has order flags to fly at half staff to honor Weiland. Seeing the flag flying in that position invokes emotions for officers like Donahue.

“My heart breaks. It breaks for the community for all the people who are living there who probably felt that something like that could never happen there.”

Police in Fitchburg are using social media to show their support.

“We're sending messages of support and tribute and honor to the agencies,” said Sgt. Edward Hartwick.

Even though Donahue had never met Weiland, she said law enforcement is a family.

