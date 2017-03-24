Choking student saved by friend at Wisconsin high school

A Wisconsin high schooler is being hailed a hero after he saved a choking classmate.

The incident happened at Central High School in LaCrosse, Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Ian Brown was eating lunch when his friend, Will, began motioning that he was choking.

Brown admits the group at the table thought he was joking, but when Will's face and beck began changing color, Brown said he realized he had to jump into action.

Brown gave him the Heimlich maneuver and was able to dislodge the food from his throat.

Brown credits the training he received in a youth police training program.